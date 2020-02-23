Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Harris Barnett

Harris Barnett Obituary
Harris "Bootie" Barnett, age 93 of Margate, FL and Lincolnshire, IL; long-time scrap dealer and broker, beloved husband of the late Rae Barnett, nee Pollack; loving father of Edward (Gayle Goldstein) Barnett, Howard (Angie) Barnett, and Paul (Ellen) Barnett; adored grandfather of Joshua, Benjamin (Laura), Michael (Susie), and Richard (Shannon) Barnett; proud great grandfather of Oliver, Elliot, Samantha, Ari, Ethan, Rhys, CeCe, Teddy, Everett, and Aidan; devoted son of the late Jesse and the late Mollie Barnett; cherished brother of the late Arnie (late Mary) Barnett and the late Glennis Barnett; dear brother-in-law of the late Morris (late Rose) Pollack, late Beatrice (late Simon) Ganellin, and the late William (late Muriel) Pollack; treasured uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Bootie was the last survivor of his generation. He was an avid golfer, boater, and a true lifetime character. Loved by all that knew him. Service Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JUF, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
