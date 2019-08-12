|
Northbrook - Harris Jaffee passed away on August 9, 2019 at Brookdale Northbrook at the age of 85 after struggling with dementia for several years. He is survived by his son Jay (Fawzia), daughter Sheryl Jaffee Halpern (Bryan), grandchildren Jordan and Alanna Jaffee, Riley and Quinn Halpern, and identical twin brother Edward. Harris was born and raised in Philadelphia. After attending Temple University, he honorably served his country in the US Navy. Harris moved to the Chicago area as a young man and raised a family with his ex-wife Fern in Skokie, Des Plaines, and Arlington Heights. He worked as a salesman for the Peerless Paper Company for many years until his retirement. Although often cantankerous, Harris will be remembered for his sarcasm, sense of humor, and love of animals. A private memorial is planned for his immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to NorthShore Hospice.
