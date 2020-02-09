Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Congregation Or Shalom
21 W. Hawthorn Parkway
Vernon Hills, IL
Harris N. Kruger

Harris N. Kruger, age 81. Beloved husband of Joanne for over 52 years. Loving father of Jodi Kruger (Jeremy Rosen) and Jeffrey (Andrea) Kruger. Proud "Papa Z" of Ethan Rosen, Peri Kruger, and Hannah Kruger. Dear brother of Sandra (the late David) Miller. Memorial service, Monday, 1PM at Congregation Or Shalom, 21 W. Hawthorn Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Hospice, 4901 Searle Parkway, Suite 160, Skokie, IL 60076, www.northshore.org/hospice or Congregation Or Shalom, www.orshalomlc.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
