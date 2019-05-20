|
Harry A. Ward, 92, of Lisle, passed away May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Ambroise) Ward; loving father of Peggy (Wesley) Horeni, William (Soraya) Ward, Patrick (Mary Pat) Ward, Brian (Kathleen) Ward and Joseph Ward; proud grandfather of Lisa, Christopher, Matthew, Erin, Billy, Catherine, Joe, Lauren, Dan, Jack Henry, Ryan, Patrick, Molly and great-grandfather of 13. Visitation Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019