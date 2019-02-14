Home

Harry Alexander "Skip" Marhoffer Jr.

Harry Alexander Marhoffer, Jr. (Skip) died peacefully on the morning of February 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his three children, daughters, Nancy (Marhoffer) Martin, Cindy (Marhoffer) Duggan and son Doug Marhoffer, along with daughter-in-law Amy Marhoffer and son-in-law, Joe Duggan, as well as his six grandchildren, Buck and Lexi Martin, Kellen and Jolie Duggan, and Karen and Emily Marhoffer. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Department of Veteran Services. A private memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
