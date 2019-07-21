|
Harry Bettis Jr., 92, of Palatine. Beloved husband of the late Harriet, the late Alice, and the late Katrina. Loving father of Carolyn (Scott) Schaefer, Allyson (Robert) Mitchell, Leslie (Jeff) Schlesinger, Gregory Bettis, Andrew (Laura) Bettis, Amy (Peter) Wehner, and the late Susan (Wayne) Werner. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Christopher, James, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Patricia, Steven, Michelle, Kiely, Neil, Chad, Maxwell, Zachary, Michaela and Peter, and great grandfather of Alex, Tyler, Matthew, Mason and Ryan. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, https://rizzo44.com/donate/. Visitation Wednesday, July 24th from 3 PM to 8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Thursday, July 25th, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Thomas of Villanova Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019