Age 83, passed away September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago and longtime Joliet area attorney. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen; six children, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-grandaughter. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet. Funeral services Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Jude, Mass 10:00 a.m. To see a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a memory. For information (815) 741-5500