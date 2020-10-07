1/1
Harry C. McSteen
Age 83, passed away September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago and longtime Joliet area attorney. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen; six children, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-grandaughter. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet. Funeral services Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Jude, Mass 10:00 a.m. To see a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a memory. For information (815) 741-5500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
10
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences

