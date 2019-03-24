Home

Harry Charles Morris Obituary
Harry Charles Morris, age 90, of Downers Grove. Loving Husband of Grace Laning Morris; dear father of Tom (Barb), Terry (Doug) Taylor, Sherry (Joseph) Noorlag, Harry (Kerry) Morris; beloved grandfather of 9; devoted great-grandfather of 5; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud WWII Army veteran.Visitation Friday, March 29, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Service Saturday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
