Harry Clayton Price, 97, a longtime resident of Winnetka, IL, died March 2nd, 2019. A native of Monticello, IN, Harry was a U.S. Army Colonel (retired), having served in World War II and the Korean War. After Korea, Harry became a reservist and taught classes for the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF). After earning his B.S. in Business at Indiana University (1942 NCAA Cross Country co-champion), Harry went to Officer Candidate School (OCS) and deployed to Europe. After WW II, Harry started his career as a Director of Special Events at University of Chicago and retired as Roosevelt University's Assistant Director of Development. Harry was also active in a variety of track & field organizations, including the U of C Track Club and the first Chicago Marathon. He also worked in Marshall Fields' advertising department. Harry's involvement in sports led him in 1964 to move to Kaduna, Nigeria to coach their Olympic track & field team. He convinced a young Kitty Kelley, his future wife, that moving to Africa would be a fun adventure. While their two years in Africa were truly an adventure, it was not always fun. Beloved husband of the late Catherine "Kitty" Leona Price (nee Kelley). Proud father of David (Olga Georgiev) Price, proud grandfather of Nicholas Georgiev Price, brother of the Rev. Wayne (Antoinette "Toni") Price. Uncle to Mark, Peter, and Ruth (nee Satterberg). Son of the late Homer Clarence Price and Sylvia Esther Price (nee Robinson). Faithful companion of Annie Price, his soft-coated Wheaten Terrier. Celebration of life, Saturday April 13th, noon to 3pm, Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, IL 60093. Future interment of cremated remains at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck, 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505 https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary