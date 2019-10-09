|
Harry Dimopoulos, age 72, of New Glarus, WI and formerly Chicago, IL died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Cable, WI. Born on September 16, 1947, in Chicago. He joined the family business, Carnival Grocery in Lincoln Park. In 1967 he married Carol Jean Carroll and they had a daughter Kelly Lynn. On October 12, 1984, Harry married Anne (Rawlings) Long. Harry retired in 2000, and he and Anne moved to New Glarus, WI in 2002. Survivors include his wife Anne, daughters Kelly (Tom) Lentine and Justice (Terry) Rhoades, grandchildren Henry, Faye, Joseph, Elizabeth, Isna, Roobens, Frances, Andre, Lauren (Jared) and Shannon, two great-grandchildren, sister Stephanie (Neil) Neiderman, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Elizabeth (Becker) Dimopoulos and sister Cynthia Holland. Visitation, 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Funeral, 12:00 noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge, IL. Visitation prior from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Online condolences www.bealfuneralhomes.com & www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019