Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Dimopooulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Dimopooulos


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Dimopooulos Obituary
Harry Dimopoulos, age 72, of New Glarus, WI and formerly Chicago, IL died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Cable, WI. Born on September 16, 1947, in Chicago. He joined the family business, Carnival Grocery in Lincoln Park. In 1967 he married Carol Jean Carroll and they had a daughter Kelly Lynn. On October 12, 1984, Harry married Anne (Rawlings) Long. Harry retired in 2000, and he and Anne moved to New Glarus, WI in 2002. Survivors include his wife Anne, daughters Kelly (Tom) Lentine and Justice (Terry) Rhoades, grandchildren Henry, Faye, Joseph, Elizabeth, Isna, Roobens, Frances, Andre, Lauren (Jared) and Shannon, two great-grandchildren, sister Stephanie (Neil) Neiderman, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Elizabeth (Becker) Dimopoulos and sister Cynthia Holland. Visitation, 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Funeral, 12:00 noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge, IL. Visitation prior from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Online condolences www.bealfuneralhomes.com & www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now