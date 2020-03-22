|
Harry E. Brekke, Jr. age 96. Beloved husband of Virgina (nee Gerlich). Loving father of Barbara (Michael) Cabay and Wayne (Dawn) Brekke. Devoted grandfather of Jill (Richard) Gray, Scott Cabay, and Erik and Elise Brekke. Great grandfather of Wesley and Cora Gray. Loving brother, uncle, relative, and friend of many. All services are private. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease. Founding member of the ROMEOS. A perfect day included a great round of golf and a meal shared with loved ones including key lime pie. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020