Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Brekke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Brekke Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Brekke Jr. Obituary
Harry E. Brekke, Jr. age 96. Beloved husband of Virgina (nee Gerlich). Loving father of Barbara (Michael) Cabay and Wayne (Dawn) Brekke. Devoted grandfather of Jill (Richard) Gray, Scott Cabay, and Erik and Elise Brekke. Great grandfather of Wesley and Cora Gray. Loving brother, uncle, relative, and friend of many. All services are private. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease. Founding member of the ROMEOS. A perfect day included a great round of golf and a meal shared with loved ones including key lime pie. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -