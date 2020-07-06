1/
Harry E. Hasselmann Jr.
Harry E. Hasselmann, Jr., age 78, a resident of Aurora, IL, passed away on July 3, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville (limited to 50 individuals at any given time with state mandates being followed). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 8, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville (limited to 50 individuals with state mandates being followed). For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
