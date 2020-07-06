Harry E. Hasselmann, Jr., age 78, a resident of Aurora, IL, passed away on July 3, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville (limited to 50 individuals at any given time with state mandates being followed). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 8, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville (limited to 50 individuals with state mandates being followed). For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
for a complete obituary.