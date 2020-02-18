|
Harry G. Taylor passed away on February 15, 2020. A 50+ year resident of Evanston, IL, Harry was born in Davenport, IA. on September 20, 1927 to Harry G. and Madeline (Jaeger) Taylor, Sr. He is survived by his wife and love of his life of 62 years, Nancy (Calkins); his children Charlie (fiancee Lizzy), Mary (Donald) Vogel, Anne (Steve) Persaud, Edward (Susie), and Richard (Lisa); grandchildren Stephanie (Omar) Salem, Theresa (Brent) Abas, Colleen Persaud, Karl Vogel, Thomas Vogel, Anna Vogel, Nicholas Taylor, Henry Taylor and great-grand daughter Sydney Salem. He was the beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. A proud graduate of St. Ambrose University, Harry began his professional career at Bishop Cafeteria in the Quad Cities before moving on as Food Service Director at St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN and finally to Northwestern University as a purchasing agent, rising to the Director of Purchasing. Grandpa Harry shared his love for the Wildcats with his entire family and many friends and colleagues. A member of the NU Football Family, he drove the equipment truck to away games and served on the film crew. He took great joy in welcoming one and all into his home. He will be remembered for his love of family, the Northwoods, his faith and willingness to help those in need. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln St, Evanston, IL 60201. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue, 425 Spring Lake Dr., Itasca, IL 60143. Please indicate in memory of Harry G. Taylor. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020