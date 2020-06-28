Harry George Rohde
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry G Rohde, aged 91, passed away at home in Western Springs on June 22, 2020. Devoted to Ruth 67 years before her passing in August, 2019.

Born in Chicago and lifelong lover of the city, its sports teams, and history. Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Worked as a photo engraver in the Graphic Communications Conference.

Active in church and lifelong member of choir and music ministry. Lover of Southern Gospel Music and hosted Southern Fried Gospel, a weekly radio show on WDCB.

Will be missed by his four children, Thomas, Linda, Carol and Harry, his 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and other friends and family who were privileged to know him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved