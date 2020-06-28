Harry G Rohde, aged 91, passed away at home in Western Springs on June 22, 2020. Devoted to Ruth 67 years before her passing in August, 2019.



Born in Chicago and lifelong lover of the city, its sports teams, and history. Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Worked as a photo engraver in the Graphic Communications Conference.



Active in church and lifelong member of choir and music ministry. Lover of Southern Gospel Music and hosted Southern Fried Gospel, a weekly radio show on WDCB.



Will be missed by his four children, Thomas, Linda, Carol and Harry, his 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and other friends and family who were privileged to know him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store