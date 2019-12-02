|
Harry H. Kuhrau age 88 of Elmhurst formerly of Niles, IL. Beloved husband of the late Bernice nee Jablonowski. Loving father of Nora Ann (Donald) Zabek, Sharon Rose (Thomas) Knudtson and Scott David (Laura) Kuhrau. Cherished grandfather of Samuel Benjamin (Katherine) Zabek, Nicole Jeanette (Scott) Hansen, Matthew Charles Frym, Arn Peter Knudtson, David Scott Kuhrau, Tiffany Claire Knudtson and Shannon Rose Kuhrau. Dearest son of the late Harry and Marie Kuhrau. Visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL. Funeral Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 beginning at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:15 am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In Lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated at For further information 1-630-832-4161
