Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Harry Kuhrau
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell
Villa Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell
Villa Park, IL
Harry H. Kuhrau Obituary
Harry H. Kuhrau age 88 of Elmhurst formerly of Niles, IL. Beloved husband of the late Bernice nee Jablonowski. Loving father of Nora Ann (Donald) Zabek, Sharon Rose (Thomas) Knudtson and Scott David (Laura) Kuhrau. Cherished grandfather of Samuel Benjamin (Katherine) Zabek, Nicole Jeanette (Scott) Hansen, Matthew Charles Frym, Arn Peter Knudtson, David Scott Kuhrau, Tiffany Claire Knudtson and Shannon Rose Kuhrau. Dearest son of the late Harry and Marie Kuhrau. Visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL. Funeral Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 beginning at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:15 am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In Lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated at For further information 1-630-832-4161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019
