Harry "Bud" I. Weisman, age 92. Beloved husband of Sandra, nee Gerber and the late Edith, nee Fletcher; cherished father of David (Gail) Weisman, Paul (Laura) Weisman and the late Anne (survived by Derek) Gilna; loving grandfather of Evan (Karis) Weisman, Alex (Michelle) Weisman, Meredith (Connor) Healey, Eric Weisman, Marisa (Henry) Velez and Ryan Weisman and great-grandchildren Colin, Elena, Caleb, Izzy and Alex; dear brother of Eugene (Mimi) Weisman and the late Yale (survived by betty) Weisman; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; owner and President of Douglas Truck Parts in Chicago. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Harry's webpage on
www.mitzvahfunerals.com Wednesday June 10th at 10 AM live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Harry's name to the Ark
www.arkchicago.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.