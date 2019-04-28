Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Harry J. Koenig, age 61, of Lincolnwood, IL passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He grew up in Palatine, IL and attended Palatine High School. President of Advanced Plastic Corporation in Lincolnwood, IL founded in 1980. His dynamic spirit drove him to develop materials that exceeded supposition. He implemented his vision through design innovation. Reinforcing his position with the outstanding support of his Advanced Plastic team. He previously served on the Lincolnwood Park & Recreational Board and supported many other charitable endeavors. Beloved ex-husband of Sandra Kovacic. Devoted father of Krista. Loving son of Joseph Koenig Sr., Anna (Nickel), and step-mom Penny Koenig. Dearest brother of Evelyn (Remedi), Joe Jr., and Linda (Slaten). Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday May 3, from 2-9 PM with a service at 8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019
