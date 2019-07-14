Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Plymouth Place
315 N. LaGrange Rd.
LaGrange Park, IL
View Map
HARRY J. KRUEGER Jr.

Harry J. Krueger, Jr., 94, formerly of Willowbrook and LaGrange Park. WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia. Loving father of Kathryn. Devoted grandfather of Madeline. Dear brother of the late Kenneth (late June). Fond uncle of Beth (Michael Vijuk) Krueger, Paul (Colleen) Krueger, Joy (Jerry) Swedberg and Julie (Richard Black) Krueger. Visitation 4 to 8pm Mon., July 15, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are asked to meet for the Funeral Service at 10am Tues., July 16, 2019 at Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange Park. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church, 200 N. Catherine Ave., LaGrange, IL 60525 appreciated. Harry was in sales/management for Kentile Floors for over 40 years and enjoyed boating. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
