Harry J. Langties, of Clarendon Hills, was born August 29, 1919 in Edtkunen, Germany and passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 99. He was the beloved husband for 76 years of the late Ann (nee Kilianek); loving father of Mark; dearest grandfather of Mark, Jr. (Rebecca Hudson) and Brandon; great-grandfather of Victoria Ann and Jacob Hudson; dear brother of the late Irma (George) Cornforth; dear uncle of Richard (Lou) Cornforth; Fritz (Bonnie) Kilianek, Sandy (Tom) Rohrbacher, Pam Kilianek, Pat Kilianek, Kathy Kilianek and Cathy Vath; great-uncle of many nieces and nephews, good friend of Jim and Mary Jo Ryan and Dan and Sue Fors. Harry was a WWII veteran and then worked in construction and real estate, as a carpenter, self-employed builder, real estate agent and investor. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Lake Superior. In lieu of gifts, the family suggests memorial contributions to Residential Hospice Foundation at www.residentialhealthcaregroup.com/services/hospice/give-back/.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019