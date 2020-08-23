Harry Joseph DeValk of Orland Park passed away on August 16, 202O, at the age of 79. He was born on September 14, 1940 to Henry John and Anna Wilhelmina (Grugel) DeValk. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Ann; Children the late Carrie (Dave) Chorzempa and Kristi (Scott) Caswick and Grandchildren Savanah, Emily, Charlotte, Celia and Robert. A dear brother and uncle to many. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.





