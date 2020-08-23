1/1
Harry Joseph DeValk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Joseph DeValk of Orland Park passed away on August 16, 202O, at the age of 79. He was born on September 14, 1940 to Henry John and Anna Wilhelmina (Grugel) DeValk. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Ann; Children the late Carrie (Dave) Chorzempa and Kristi (Scott) Caswick and Grandchildren Savanah, Emily, Charlotte, Celia and Robert. A dear brother and uncle to many. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved