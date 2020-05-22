Harry Joseph English passed on May 16, 2020 in Munster, IN. He was born on July 26, 1930, to Marjorie (Stahl) English and Harry English M.D. Harry was a Corporal for the US Army during the Korean War. He is survived by nephews, Daniel English of Kansas City, MO and Christopher English of Chicago, IL and a niece Laura Kudlak of Georgia, along with his cousin, Kurt Baumgardner. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and only brother, Allen English DDS. Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer is assisting the family with cremation at this time.





