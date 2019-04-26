Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Harry Krampitz Obituary
Harry Krampitz. Age 84 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Kathryn, nee Sopocy. Loving father of David (Linda) and Daniel (Marlyn). Devoted grandfather of Jessica, Sam, Ethan and Nicole. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, April 28, 3-8:30 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Lying-in-State Monday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5106 N. LaCrosse Ave., Chicago. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ., www.alzheimers.org, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019
