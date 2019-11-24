|
Dr. Harry L. Parker III, age 66, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Oak Park; beloved husband of Linda, loving father of Steven (Molly Emerman) Parker, Rachel (Ryan) Farrell and Katherine Parker; cherished grandpa of Eliot Parker and Kayla and Rhys Farrell; dear brother of Suzanne Johnson and Kay (Mac) Danforth; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Dr. Parker was Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Oak Park from 1990 to 2018. Visitation 2 to 8 pm Tuesday November 26 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park and Wednesday November 27 10 am until time of Service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Oak Park, 820 Ontario, Oak Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to: First Baptist Church of Oak Park or Next Year in Jerusalem Scholarship Fund at Northern Theological Seminary, 410 Warrenville Rd., #300, Lisle, IL 60532. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019