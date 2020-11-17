1/1
Harry L. Stern
A fifth-generation Chicagoan, Harry L. Stern turned his classical training and love of languages into a 50-year career as an antiquarian book and map dealer. He never retired and was doing appraisals until ten days before his death at the age of 90. He will be remembered as a kind and loving family man and a dear friend. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Petrea Rahr, three brothers, three children, five grandchildren, two step-children, and two step-grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the Chicago Map Society. Please send remembrances of his life to his son Harry at bow.to.stern@gmail.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
