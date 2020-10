To Ruth, John and Joan,

I have so many wonderful memories of your dad it’s hard to pick just one.

Loved riding with him on the milk truck when he did his run but did not love waking up in the middle of the night during a sleepover when the telephone would be ringing and ringing notifying him that he was needed at the firehouse. He will be missed very much.

Love and prayers to you all,

Maureen Noonan

Neighbor