Obarski, HarryAge 90 passed away Monday May 13, 2019 at his residence in the Senior Star Community of Romeoville. A Korean War Veteran serving US Army 1953 to 1955. Harry graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Chemical Engineering, he later retired in 1984 from Continental Can of Chicago after 32 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife Joan; children Laurie, Robert (Rebecca), William (the late Tonya), James, Mary and John (Mary Kay); brother Dr. Michael Obarski; sister Joan (the late Don) Archer; 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Also preceded in death by a daughter Ann Obarski and parents Harry (Eileen) Obarski. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Funeral Saturday May 18, 2019, 9:15 am from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville for a 10 am Mass. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities (catholiccharities.net) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (joliethospice.org) appreciated. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019