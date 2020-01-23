|
Harry P. Elam, M.D., age 100, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Sally Ann Elam; loving father of Bernadette Elam (Peter Conway), Bernard Elam, Christopher (Pamela) Elam and the late Regina Elam, the late Joanne Hagopian and the late Suzhanna Elam, M.D., proud grandfather of Angelina Hagopian, Lillian and Emma Elam.
Pediatrician dedicated to supporting underserved communities. Spent over 50 years combined at Cook County Hospital, Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center and St Francis Hospital of Evanston. Certified in individual psychotherapy following study at Adler Institute.
A deep love of learning led Harry from medicine to yoga; history to astrology; philosophy to drumming. Sharing that knowledge was a favorite pastime. Family and church completed his world.
Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or (https://my.smiletrain.org/fundraiser/inmemoryofharryelam)
