Harry P. Guzik, 88, Army Veteran of the Korean War - Beloved husband of the late Therese nee Milinowski; loving father of Kenneth. Family and friends to meet at Glen St. Andrew Living Community, 7000 N. Newark, Niles, for visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 am. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Glen St. Andrew appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info. 773-774-0366
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019