Harry P. Keper
Harry P. Keper, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born and raised in what was then a working-class neighborhood near DePaul University, Harry attended Lane Tech High School, graduating in 1943. After earning his diploma, Harry followed in his father's footsteps and became an architectural Sheet Metal Worker. Using his considerable technical skills and sharp business sense, Harry co-founded Paulwin Associates, Inc. in 1967. Specializing in commercial glass and metal fabrication, Harry built and refined this family business until his retirement in 1990. Harry was truly a born builder. He built several family homes in addition to a vacation home in Wisconsin. His love of building lasted well into his 70s when he completed a hands-on total renovation of his daughter's residence. In his 80s, Harry discovered he had a special knack for the stock market; until his death you'd find him eagerly following the market--trading stocks and, of course, trading stories. Anyone who knew Harry knew he was crazy about cars. Over the years, he collected dozens. But his largest and most impressive collection was his circle of friends. Friends who will greatly miss the wit, humor and generosity of this larger-than-life character, Harry Keper. Harry is survived by children: Paul, (the late Diane), Pete (Patricia), David (Marla), Kim (Steve); grandchildren: Kathy, James, Leslie, Lainie; great-grandchildren: Emily, Amanda, Zachary, & Jeremy. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Gloria Keper (nee Hayden). A graveside service for Harry will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL. Masks are required and COVID social distancing will be followed. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ridgewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
