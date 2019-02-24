Home

Harry R. Kuziel

Harry R. Kuziel Obituary
2/25/2016 - 2/25/2019Three years have gone by since God took you from me, our time together was precious. Thank God for the years we had together. You gave me love and comfort. You're always in my heart. God watch over you. Love you always in my heart and always will. Your loving wife, FrannieChildren, Ken and Jackie; Grandchildren: Mike, Cara, and Heather; Great-Grandchildren: Jacob, Samantha, and Brayden. We love you. Very special friends who take care of me: Michael and Kathleen Golden & Dan and Ellie Lewis
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
