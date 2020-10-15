1/2
Harry Ross
Harry Ross, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Marsha, nee Greenberg; Cherished father of Carrie (David) Rosen; loving grandfather of Sam, Max and Josh Rosen. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Frieda (Tapper) Ross; dear brother of Estelle (the late Harold) Holland and the late Ruth (Dave) Gubitz, Marion (Edward) Lipson, Bernard (Edith) Ross and Arnold (Shirley) Ross; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of WWII. Graveside services Thursday October 15th, 1 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Anshe Emet section, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. Family and friends that are unable to attend the funeral may view the service at Harry's webpage at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions in Harry's name to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA

www.jwv.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery, Anshe Emet section
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
October 14, 2020
He was an amazing man. He loved his
Family. Took care of his parents , brothers
And sisters.
Loving father and Grandfather

Debbie Feinberg
Family
