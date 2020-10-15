Harry Ross, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Marsha, nee Greenberg; Cherished father of Carrie (David) Rosen; loving grandfather of Sam, Max and Josh Rosen. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Frieda (Tapper) Ross; dear brother of Estelle (the late Harold) Holland and the late Ruth (Dave) Gubitz, Marion (Edward) Lipson, Bernard (Edith) Ross and Arnold (Shirley) Ross; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of WWII. Graveside services Thursday October 15th, 1 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Anshe Emet section, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. Family and friends that are unable to attend the funeral may view the service at Harry's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions in Harry's name to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA www.jwv.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824