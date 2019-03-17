|
|
Harry S. Binkowski, age 94, of Chicago. Loving husband of the late Dorothy (nee Iwanicki). Proud father of Christine Priller (the late Patrick), Marianne Gorzkowski (Joseph), Nancy Serwinski (Kenneth), Robert Binkowski, and Terri O'Neill (Thomas). Grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of two. Son of the late Stanley and the late Martha, brother of the late Norbert (the late Elmira), uncle of two. Harry was a World War II Veteran of the US Army Air Corps and a letter carrier with the US Postal Service for 35 years. As generous in death as he was in life, Harry has made a total body donation to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Monica Parish, 5136 N. Nottingham, Chicago, IL 60656. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ().
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019