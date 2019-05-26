|
Harry S. Dobiesz, age 86 of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Chicago; loving son of the late Matthew and the late Frances nee Milewski; dear brother of the late Del (the late Thomas) Ruth, the late Norbert (the late Kay) and the late Ann (the late Henry) Piontek; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 3 PM until 9 PM. Funeral Service Friday 9 AM going to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Harry was a 33 year employee of Peoples Energy Corp. Member of American Legion Morgan McDermott Post #7 and BPO Elks Lodge #385 of Tuscon, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations to Jody Patterson, Elk Lodge #385, 1800 N. Oracle Road, Tuscon, AZ 85705. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019