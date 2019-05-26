Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Harry Dobiesz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Johns Brebeuf Church
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Dobiesz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry S. Dobiesz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry S. Dobiesz Obituary
Harry S. Dobiesz, age 86 of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Chicago; loving son of the late Matthew and the late Frances nee Milewski; dear brother of the late Del (the late Thomas) Ruth, the late Norbert (the late Kay) and the late Ann (the late Henry) Piontek; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 3 PM until 9 PM. Funeral Service Friday 9 AM going to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Harry was a 33 year employee of Peoples Energy Corp. Member of American Legion Morgan McDermott Post #7 and BPO Elks Lodge #385 of Tuscon, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations to Jody Patterson, Elk Lodge #385, 1800 N. Oracle Road, Tuscon, AZ 85705. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now