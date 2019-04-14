Harry S. Nelson, Jr., 98, of Northbrook, formerly of Morton Grove and Chicago was reunited in Heaven on April 3, 2019 with Ione, his beloved wife of two days short of 70 years. Loving father of Cliff (Marilynn) Nelson and Greg (Pamela) Nelson; proud grandfather of Melissa (David) Schmidt, Ingrid (Jeff) Geske, Samantha (Anders) Johnson and Erika Nelson; great grandfather of Mackenzie and Tyler Schmidt; Inessa, Kyra and Seras Geske; and Bjorn Johnson; dear brother of Arlene Oberwetter and preceded in death by parents: Harry and Agnes Louise Nelson and brother Russell and sisters: Beatrice Smart and Shirley Kaszniak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Faithful to God, family, country and employer, Harry served with the 130th Army Infantry in the Asiac-Pacific Theater in World War II attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant Squad Leader. For a great percentage of his adult life, Harry worked as the purchasing agent for Geo. T. Schmidt, Inc. in Niles, IL.A long-time member of several Chicagoland Evangelical Covenant Churches, a memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm at Covenant Village Fellowship Center, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Covenant Village of Northbrook Benevolence Fund. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary