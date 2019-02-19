Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harry Schrimmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Schrimmer Obituary
Harry Schrimmer, 96. Beloved husband for 71 years of Helga (nee Mannheim); devoted father of Sharrie (Ygal) Shani and Kevin (Karen) Schrimmer; cherished grandfather of Erik (Orit) Shani, Yoni (Gal) Shani, Daphna (Amir) Goldberg, and Alec and Justin Schrimmer; proud great-grandfather of Arielle, Eitan, and Maya; caring brother of the late Arno; loving uncle of Mark and Mike (Jan) Schrimmer. Memorial service Weds, Feb. 20, 2:30 PM, at Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St, Chicago. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www. ilholocaustmuseum.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
