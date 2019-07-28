|
Age 92, Harry was originally from Philadelphia, PA, long time resident of Darien, IL, died in Magnolia, TX Sunday, July 21. Preceeded in death by wife, Goldie. Beloved father of Harry R. Fisher (Angie) and Susan. Cleveland (Michael). Grandfather to Jonathan & Ryan Fisher, Cole Seigler, Kenneth & Timothy Zant. Memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church Rt 83 & 55th St. Clarendon Hills, IL on Saturday, August 3 at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
