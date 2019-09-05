|
|
Harry "Hody" "Little Honey" William Parker passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday, August 28th 2019 at home in Santa Rosa, California. He was born on September 13, 1960 and grew up in Hinsdale, IL. He was a graduate of Hinsdale Central High School and Northwood University in Midland, MI where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. He worked in car sales at Elmwood Ford and in truck sales at Freeway Ford in Lyons, IL for the majority of his career. Harry is remembered for his love of a good prank and his playful sense of humor with a great laugh. Harry spent his Sundays in the fall enthusiastically cheering on the Chicago Bears, for the Bulls in the winter, and the White Sox in the spring and summer. He was known to throw fun parties - whether it be in his backyard, basement or boat. Harry is remembered as being very easy to love.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jacky and his four daughters, Sarah, Lucy, Alexandra and Mary and his loyal doggy companion, JuJu; his older brother, John (Betsy) and his sisters Polly and Nancy (Rick) and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Marion of Hinsdale, IL and many canine companions over his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mayo Clinic - Department of Development at 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC (please select Cancer Research).
Services were held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019