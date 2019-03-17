|
Harry was born February 22 1942 to Harry Wyatt Sr and Ruth Dickerson Wyatt in Memphis TN. He came to Evanston IL as a child and remained a resident until his passing on March 8 2019. He was an Army 82nd Airborne veteran, a former volunteer at the OATES program St Francis hospital and a former employee at the A C Nielson Tennis Center, Winnetka IL. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Patricia Wyatt, his son Dale J Wyatt, his daughter Juernea Zachery, grandchildren, cousins,.nieces, nephews and in laws Barb and Tom Meier, Ed and Carla Petrzilka and Kathy Kirchner. Memorial Service will be April 13 2019 at the Evanston YMCA from 1-4pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019