Harry Zahakis
Harry Zahakis, 79, of Chicago, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Zahakis; dear partner of the late Marina Ramirez; loyal son of the late Anthony and Angeliki Zahakis; devoted brother of the late George Zahakis; caring brother-in-law of the late Johanna Zurn and loyal companion of his four-legged friend Lily. Survived by many affectionate friends and neighbors. Viewing Fri. Oct. 9th 4-7 pm with a funeral service at 6 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.lakeviewpantry.org. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
