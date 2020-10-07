Harry Zahakis, 79, of Chicago, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Zahakis; dear partner of the late Marina Ramirez; loyal son of the late Anthony and Angeliki Zahakis; devoted brother of the late George Zahakis; caring brother-in-law of the late Johanna Zurn and loyal companion of his four-legged friend Lily. Survived by many affectionate friends and neighbors. Viewing Fri. Oct. 9th 4-7 pm with a funeral service at 6 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.lakeviewpantry.org
. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com