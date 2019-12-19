|
Harvard Reiter, 90. Husband of Elanor Reiter; father of T.L. Adams (Scott Adams), Adam Reiter (Dawn Reiter) and Amy Reiter (Mark Miller); grandfather of Jason and Amanda Reiter, Colman and Simon Adams, and Max and Dahlia Miller. Brother of the late Stanley Reiter (Nina Reiter). Professor Emeritus of Microbiology and Immunology at University of Illinois-Chicago Medical Center. Funeral: Friday 11:30 a.m. at Mah Tovu, 7313 N. Western Ave. Shiva info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-648-9824. Donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, or your chosen charity.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019