Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Mah Tovu
7313 N. Western Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvard Reiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvard Reiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvard Reiter Obituary
Harvard Reiter, 90. Husband of Elanor Reiter; father of T.L. Adams (Scott Adams), Adam Reiter (Dawn Reiter) and Amy Reiter (Mark Miller); grandfather of Jason and Amanda Reiter, Colman and Simon Adams, and Max and Dahlia Miller. Brother of the late Stanley Reiter (Nina Reiter). Professor Emeritus of Microbiology and Immunology at University of Illinois-Chicago Medical Center. Funeral: Friday 11:30 a.m. at Mah Tovu, 7313 N. Western Ave. Shiva info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-648-9824. Donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, or your chosen charity.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now