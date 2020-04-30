|
Harve R. Bogolub, age 91, beloved husband of the recently late (April 4, 2020) Joyce, nee Sirota; devoted father of Phillip (Sheryl), David (Toni), and the late Helene (Edie) Bogolub; cherished grandfather of Carli, Joshua, Danielle, and Joel Bogolub; brother of Donald (Sally) Bogolub. Due to the current health crisis, services and shiva will be private. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020