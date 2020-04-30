Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesed v'Emet, LLC
, IL 60004
847-577-0856
Resources
More Obituaries for Harve Bogolub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harve R. Bogolub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harve R. Bogolub Obituary
Harve R. Bogolub, age 91, beloved husband of the recently late (April 4, 2020) Joyce, nee Sirota; devoted father of Phillip (Sheryl), David (Toni), and the late Helene (Edie) Bogolub; cherished grandfather of Carli, Joshua, Danielle, and Joel Bogolub; brother of Donald (Sally) Bogolub. Due to the current health crisis, services and shiva will be private. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -