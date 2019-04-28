Home

Dr. Harvey D. Miller, 82, of Skokie, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Harvey was born on March 7, 1937 to the late Donald S. Miller MD and the late Anne Ghingold. Loving father to Susan Miller, Barbara (Ted) Delis, and the late Mousey (Diane) Miller. Harvey leaves behind 2 sisters; Rolli Anne Miller Grayson and Dr. Alice Miller Breakstone (Robert), and friend, Joyce Prosser. He was the proud uncle of 3 nieces and 3 nephews, and the great uncle of 3 nieces and 8 nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
