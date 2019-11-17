|
Harvey Douglas Saver, 68, lifelong advocate for marginalized communities, passed away at home in Evanston, Illinois on November 13. Through his work with the City of Evanston's Mental Health Board, the Illinois Children's Health Foundation, the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and elsewhere; by volunteering with the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute and the board of Housing Options for the Mentally Ill; as coach and Soccer Commissioner for Evanston's American Youth Soccer Organization, Harvey's life was dedicated to eliminating stigma and improving children's lives. First and foremost an adoring father to Wesley Albert Saver and Meredith Rae Saver, Harvey leaves them and his wife of 37 years, Gail Louise Siegel. He is preceded in death by his father Albert Saver, mother Deborah Feingold, stepfather Harry Feingold, stepbrother Mitch Feingold (Laura), mother-in-law Phyllis Siegel (Ben), brother-in-law Steven Siegel and his grandson Asher Calyx Cooper. He is also survived by his sister Kerry Saver and step-sisters Pamela Brooks (Joe) and Janice Wolman (Herbert), brother in-law William Siegel (Tammy Siegel, Nina Manuele), sister-in-law Alyssa Siegel (Patrick O'Donnell) and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He faced myriad challenges with playful humor and maintained a sincere interest in engaging others. A transplant organ recipient, Harvey earnestly promoted organ donation. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Gift of Hope. A memorial will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019