Harvey E. Wayne, Age 95. Veteran Army WWII Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved Husband of the late Betty, nee Burke. Loving Father of Rita (Bob) Novak, Robert A. (Marjorie) Wayne, Bernadette ( Steve) Walker and Michael ( Deirdre) Wayne. Dearest Grandfather of 7 and Great Grandfather of 5. Visitation Wednesday, Septermber 25 at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 54th and Nashville Ave., Chicago, IL. from 10 AM until until time of Mass at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors at St. Casimir Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Harvey's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019