Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
54th and Nashville Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
54th and Nashville Ave
Chicago, IL
1924 - 2019
Harvey E. Wayne Obituary
Harvey E. Wayne, Age 95. Veteran Army WWII Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved Husband of the late Betty, nee Burke. Loving Father of Rita (Bob) Novak, Robert A. (Marjorie) Wayne, Bernadette ( Steve) Walker and Michael ( Deirdre) Wayne. Dearest Grandfather of 7 and Great Grandfather of 5. Visitation Wednesday, Septermber 25 at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 54th and Nashville Ave., Chicago, IL. from 10 AM until until time of Mass at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors at St. Casimir Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Harvey's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019
