Harvey I. Weinstein, age 71. Loving husband of Violet nee Carlson. Devoted father of Michael (Carrie) Weinstein and Dena Maloy. Proud grandfather Hannah, Addison, Lilah and Rachel. Dear brother of Sandy (Art) Aberman and Morris (Barbara) Weinstein. Service Thursday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to of Illinois, 215 W Illinois St #1C, Chicago, Illinois 60654 www.nkfi.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019