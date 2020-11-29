1/1
Harvey Kretschmer
Harvey Kretschmer, age 84, formerly of Elmhurst, passed away November 21, 2020. He was a metallurgical sciences expert who had vast knowledge of the production of metals and steel. He was the husband of the late Mary (1986); father of Paul (Sandy) Kretschmer and Dawn (Michael) Delutri; grandfather of Michael Delutri, and Madeline and Henry Kretschmer; brother of Susan Renick; special friend of the late Betty Brosius and Patricia O'Leary. He was a kind and generous man who loved a good adventure. He lived by the motto "Life is Good." All services will be private. Arrangements by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
