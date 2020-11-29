Harvey Kretschmer, age 84, formerly of Elmhurst, passed away November 21, 2020. He was a metallurgical sciences expert who had vast knowledge of the production of metals and steel. He was the husband of the late Mary (1986); father of Paul (Sandy) Kretschmer and Dawn (Michael) Delutri; grandfather of Michael Delutri, and Madeline and Henry Kretschmer; brother of Susan Renick; special friend of the late Betty Brosius and Patricia O'Leary. He was a kind and generous man who loved a good adventure. He lived by the motto "Life is Good." All services will be private. Arrangements by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
.