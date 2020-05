Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvey Lappen, son of the late James & the late Grace. Dear brother of the late Burton & the late James (Donna) Lappen. Uncle of Teri (Bill) Doran, Kris (Jack) Thune, Scott Lappen & Leslie Lappen. Great uncle of many. Private services with interment Maryhill Cemetery. Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321







