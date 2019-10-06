|
|
age 97, cherished husband of the late Mildred Lewis for 73 years, loving father of Debbie (Jonathan Geren) and Vicki Lewis; Grandfather of Jason Geren. Harvey worked in construction as a successful general contractor and real estate developer. He enjoyed tennis, boating and being with his family. He was a very generous and loving husband and father. We will surely miss him. Chapel Service Monday, Oct. 7th at 2:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 Montrose Ave. Norridge. Family request memorial contributions to the of Greater Chicago, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17. Chicago, IL 60601 or Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL 60443.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019