Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hirsch West End Funeral Home
3501 W Lincoln Hwy
Matteson, IL 60443
(708) 748-3800
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Lewis Obituary
age 97, cherished husband of the late Mildred Lewis for 73 years, loving father of Debbie (Jonathan Geren) and Vicki Lewis; Grandfather of Jason Geren. Harvey worked in construction as a successful general contractor and real estate developer. He enjoyed tennis, boating and being with his family. He was a very generous and loving husband and father. We will surely miss him. Chapel Service Monday, Oct. 7th at 2:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 Montrose Ave. Norridge. Family request memorial contributions to the of Greater Chicago, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17. Chicago, IL 60601 or Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL 60443.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hirsch West End Funeral Home
View Now