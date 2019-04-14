|
Harvey Lupu, 84, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away March 28, 2019. Harvey was the beloved husband of Lillian (Cookie); devoted dad of Steven (Rose) Lupu, Elaine (Ed) Bergstrom; loving Papa to Al (Kosta), Ashley (Paul), Brandon, Brittany (Danny), Crystal, David and Reece; great grandfather of Leah, Leila, Logan, Lola and Zander. Our patriarch will be missed by all. Donations in Harvey's name may be sent to the . Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019