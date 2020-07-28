Tinley Park, IL.
Harvey M. Cepulionis, July 24, 2020. Age 78. U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of Janice E. Cepulionis, nee Lemke. Cherished father of Diana (Eli) Kolb and the late Joanna (late Thomas) Peragine. Harvey is also survived by many nieces, nephew, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Masonic Services Wednesday evening at 7:00 P.M. Funeral services Thursday 10:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home with Deacon Steven Gerding, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Harvey was a retired National Account Manager for A. T. & T. Harvey was a Member of Azure La Grange Lodge #770 A.F. & A.M., Lithuanian Craftsmen's Club, and the Chicago Lithuanian Golf Club. 800-994-7600 or petkusfuneralhomes.com