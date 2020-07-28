1/2
Harvey M. Cepulionis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tinley Park, IL.

Harvey M. Cepulionis, July 24, 2020. Age 78. U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of Janice E. Cepulionis, nee Lemke. Cherished father of Diana (Eli) Kolb and the late Joanna (late Thomas) Peragine. Harvey is also survived by many nieces, nephew, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Masonic Services Wednesday evening at 7:00 P.M. Funeral services Thursday 10:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home with Deacon Steven Gerding, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Harvey was a retired National Account Manager for A. T. & T. Harvey was a Member of Azure La Grange Lodge #770 A.F. & A.M., Lithuanian Craftsmen's Club, and the Chicago Lithuanian Golf Club. 800-994-7600 or petkusfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved